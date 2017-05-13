Mother's Day Special: Grab The Best Restaurant Deals in Delhi and Mumbai

We love our mothers and appreciate her endless efforts to help us in every situation, teach us good values, motivate us when we are low and most importantly, care for us selflessly. We feel the love but we may fail to express it. This Mother's day (14th May, 2017), make her feel special and express your gratitude over a delicious meal because nothing spells love better than good food. It will also be another reason to spend some quality time with her. Don't start panicking over finding the best places in town, leave that to us. Here's a quick list of some great restaurant deals and offers for Mother's Day in Delhi and Mumbai. Take your pick and plan a lovely outing with her.1.Surprise your mum with an exquisite brunch exclusively curated by their master chef. Revel in the piquant flavours of gastronomic delights such as Alleppey Fish Curry, Murg Aloo Tariwala, Amchoor Bhindi, Stuffed Aloo Parwal accompanied with various customized desserts like the Red Velvet and Cream Cheese Cupcakes, Blueberry Entremets and decadent Fudge Brownies.Address: The Taj Mahal Hotel, Number One, Mansingh Road, Kalkaji, Delhi 110019Time: 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.Price: INR 2600 plus taxesContact: 011-6651 32442.Pamper her taste buds with a delicious culinary experience. Treat your mum with a specially curated brunch featuring delicacies from across the world. They are also offering a special service where every mother on a table of four can enjoy a complimentary brunch.Address: Plot No.1, Sector 44, Gurugram, Haryana 122004Time: 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.Price: With bottomless brews: INR 2850/- inclusive of taxes per personWith bottomless sparkling: INR 5400/- inclusive of taxes per personContact: 0124-66730003.Enjoy a day out in the sun with your mum. There will be soup, salads, wood-fire pizzas, pastas, grills and delicious desserts on the menu. If you'd like, they can also capture this precious moment with your mom and share the photograph with you to cherish it for years to come. There will also be exciting giveaways to end the gluttonous affaire.Address: One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi-110030Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.Price: INR 2695++ per person with alcohol & INR 2295++ per person without alcoholContact: 011 29574444 , 98102354724.The buffet menu here offers a plethora of choices featuring braised lamb, shepherd's pie and fruit tarts paired with mocktails and cocktails. To add to the celebration, Chef Saroj has curated a special menu for kids which will include dishes like mac & cheese, potato basket, chocolate pops, and a lot more.Address: Block B, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, GurugramTime: 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Price- Mocktail brunch - INR 1945++Cocktail brunch - INR 2895++, Kids 6-12 years of age - INR 1000++,50% off for womenContact: 9717015950, 488 8444 / Ext 82451.They promise a host of surprises and a lavish brunch featuring cuisines from across the globe. You can choose from an array of options like Smoked Chicken Breast with Pickled Radicchio, Chicken Stroganoff, Baked Spinach Lasagne, Home Style Chicken Curry, Prawn Cocktail and many more. For desserts, there's variety like never before. Mama's Date and Apple Squares, Bailey's Hazelnut Cheese Cake, Fresh Mango Mascarpone Cake, Heritage Chocolate Opera, Pana cotta with Mango Blueberry, Chocolate Passion Cake and so on. You'll be spoilt for choice!Address: Andheri-Kurla Road, Sahar, Andheri East, Mariyyman NagarTime: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.Price: Without Alcohol - INR 2495 + taxes, and Champagne Brunch -INR 3995 + taxesContact: 022 6691 1359/602.If your mother is a chocoholic, this is where you should take her. Celebrate the occasion of Mother's Day with something sweet and pamper her with a Ferrero Rocher Shake, or the Tiramisu Shake along with Belgium Waffles and other delicacies.Address: Shop 1, M G Road, Ghatkopar East, MumbaiTime- 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.3.The modern Cantonese restaurant will feature an assortment of specialty selections this Mother's Day. The restaurant's brunch service will feature a pre-fixed menu, created by Michelin-starred Chef Charles Chee Kent Fui. Guests can enjoy a family-style experience featuring some of Hakkasan's signature dishes such as the Crispy Duck Salad, Chicken Shumai, Crystal Dumplings, Edamame and Truffle Dumplings and so on.Address: 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai,Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.Price: INR 1950 plus taxes per person without drinksINR 3000 plus taxes per person with drinks.Contact: 022-264444444.An opulent feast featuring seven specialty cuisines from around the world accompanied by endless flutes of wine & champagne await your mom, this Sunday! As a special tribute to mothers, guests can prepare customized pizzas of their mother's choice or hit the bar to fix a special DIY cocktail. Adding to the indulgent gourmet afternoon is an entertaining live band.Address: 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, MumbaiTime: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.Price: INR 2999 onwardsContact: 022-66614313This Mother's day, give your mum a day off and treat her with a delicious meal which she doesn't have to cook!