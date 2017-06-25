Most Peaceful Local Body Polls In 6 Decades In Assam District: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam's Karbi Anglong district, which has seen violence in the past during elections, was peaceful in over six decades during polls to its autonomous council, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement today. He said the recent election to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, comprising the two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, was the most peaceful since 1952 when the council was formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Mr Sonowal said.He said the Assam State Election Commission has also acknowledged that this year's election to the council was the most peaceful. This has been a great achievement for Assam Police who worked tirelessly in close coordination with the district administration and other sister agencies, he said.The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, which was known as Mikir Hills District Council, was created on June 23, 1952. The council is a powerful body that can legislate on several issues, except a few subjects such as law and order, and relief and rehabilitation. Hence, elections to the council have seen extreme volatility.The council has seen 12 elections since it was formed. These polls have been a challenge for the civil and police administration as the hilly area is sparsely populated. With forests occupying 47 per cent of the district, it has been a hideout for terrorists.The region shares border with Nagaland and Meghalaya, and terrorist groups active in the forests have often interfered in elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.