Mosque In Class 6 Textbook Shown As Noise Pollutant, Sparks Controversy

A Class 6 textbook that terms a "mosque" as a source of noise pollution has sparked a row. In a science textbook taught in ICSE schools, there is a chapter on the causes of noise pollution where a picture shows a train, car, plane and a mosque with symbols depicting loud sound. A man in the foreground is seen grimacing and covering his ears.The ICSE, however, maintained the board did not publish or prescribe these textbooks, and that it's up to the schools to deal with the issue.Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, told news agency PTI, "If any book with objectionable content is being taught at certain schools, it is for schools and publisher to ensure such a thing does not happen."Social media users have launched an online petition demanding the book be withdrawn. The publisher has acknowledged its mistake, tendered an apology and assured that the picture would be removed in subsequent editions.Hemant Gupta of Selina Publishers, in their apology said the picture consisted of "a structure resembling a portion of a fort and other noise producing objects in a noisy city"."We do apologise if it has hurt the sentiments of anyone," he said.Singer Sonu Nigam had stoked a debate recently when he said he was woken up by the sound of "azaan" -- early morning calls for prayers from mosques -- amplified by loudspeakers.In the last few months, objectionable content has made its way to several textbooks raising serious concerns about what students are being exposed to. Just last month, controversy erupted after a Class 9 Hindi textbook has referred to Jesus Christ as a demon.In April, a Class 12 textbook on physical education suggested feminine proportions of 36-24-36 as being ideal. A Class 4 Environmental Studies textbook, while educating students on the importance of breathing, gives a practical example that shows how children can suffocate a cat to death. Another one book said that meat-eaters cheat, lie and commit sex crimes.