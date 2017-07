More Pics From Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Europe Trip

Highlights "Happy 1st year of this wonderful adventure love," Vivek wrote Divyanka and Vivek married in Bhopal They are co-stars of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Because 'share and care' is better than give and take. Happy 1st year of this wonderful adventure love! A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Sometimes it's better to be lost than to be found A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

It's impossible not to be in love here... #AmalfiCoastExperience A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

Local specialities add character to your holiday.. #LemonSorbetto brightening up our day! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

June ended on a high and July's began quite well! #ProudHusband Styled by: @victorrobinson9083 A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Television's star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are in Europe to celebrate their first anniversary. The couple, who married last year on July 8, flew out of Mumbai earlier last week. Divyanka and Vivek are constantly keeping fans updated with their pictures from the anniversary-special Europe trip. The actors are currently in Italy. "Because 'share and care' is better than give and take. Happy 1st year of this wonderful adventure love," reads the latest post on Vivek's Instagram account. Divyanka and Vivek, co-stars of television show, married in Bhopal. Apart from the anniversary, the couple has one major reason to celebrate - their victory in the dance reality show Divyanka and Vivek are 'travelling like never before' and these pictures are a proof.Meanwhile, Divyanka won the best actress award for. A 'proud husband' Vivek posted a picture of himself with Divyanka. "June ended on a high and July's began quite well! #ProudHusband," he captioned his post.Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fell in love on the sets of, headlined by the actress. Vivek has also been a part of Ekta Kapoor's, which went off air last year.Soon after their wedding, Divyanka and Vivek went to Udaipur for a short trip. They celebrated the New Year's in Europe and their first Valentine's Day in Goa. Vivek has earlier expressed that since Divyanka has been working continuously hence, he wants to take her a break and this Europe trip was reportedly a surprise for Divyanka.