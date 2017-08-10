Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day 19 Live: Hamid Ansari Gets Farewell From PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad

Giving his farewell to outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari, PM Narendra Modi said "We have learnt a lot from you. You have been a career diplomat and worked day and night for the betterment of the country. Your contribution has been invaluable.""I have great respect for you and have keenly observed the great work done by you... I wish you good health and a long life and may all your endeavors here on be as successful as your tenure as the Vice President. On behalf of both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - as well as the people of India, I thank you for your immense contribution and wish you all the best." he said.