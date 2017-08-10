Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day 19 Live: Hamid Ansari Gets Farewell From PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad

All India | Posted by | Updated: August 10, 2017 11:40 IST
Today is day 19 of the Monsoon session of Parliament, where Hamid Ansari will get his farewell

Day 19 of the Monsoon session of Parliament sees outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha getting his farewell. Mr Ansari has served two terms as vice-president.

The flood situation in various parts of the country will be discussed in the Lok Sabha, and the National Sports University Bill will be introduced.
 

Here are the live updates of the ninteenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament:




Aug 10, 2017
11:28 (IST)
Speaking further, Mr Azad said "We all know how difficult it is to work out solution in Jammu and Kashmir... But in only 11 months you listened to all sides and gave a report on Confidence Building Measures on the Kashmir issue. I hope your advice is taken forward even after your tenure ends."

Adding a personal touch, he said "You have not only been a statesman, but also a sportsman. You play golf... and I have had the opportunity to play a few times with you. Now I think you will get more time to pursue your hobby."
Aug 10, 2017
11:24 (IST)
Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said to Mr Ansari "It is with a heavy heart today that we bid farewell to you. You have been a guiding light for all of us... You were the most successful Chief of Protocol to PM Indira Gandhi once."

"I remember the first time I met you when you were the ambassador in Saudi Arabia and later when you were the VC at Aligarh University. It has been my pleasure to be able to work with you." he added.
Aug 10, 2017
11:22 (IST)
Giving his farewell to outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari, PM Narendra Modi said "We have learnt a lot from you. You have been a career diplomat and worked day and night for the betterment of the country. Your contribution has been invaluable."

"I have great respect for you and have keenly observed the great work done by you... I wish you good health and a long life and may all your endeavors here on be as successful as your tenure as the Vice President. On behalf of both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - as well as the people of India, I thank you for your immense contribution and wish you all the best." he said.


