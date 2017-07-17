Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day 1 LIVE: Here's The Agenda

Stormy debates on cow vigilantism, Kashmir unrest, stand-off with China in Doklam are some of the issues that are expected to dominate the discourse of Parliament in the Monsoon Session this year. The first day of the session coincides with voting for President. Opposition parties however signalled they will also take on the government over issues like the fallout of the Goods and Services Tax or GST, farmers' distress and policy towards Pakistan as well. The government, on its part, is seeking cooperation of the opposition in getting key legislative business passed and has lined up around two dozen bills in the session that will have around 20 sittings.
Here are the live updates of parliament proceedings during Monsoon session:
JUST IN: Leaders of opposition parties to meet at 10 am today in the Parliament ahead of the first day of the Monsoon Session
9 bills are pending in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
These will be considered for passing this year:
Bills pending in Lok Sabha
1. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016;
2. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017;
3. The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017;
4. The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017;
5. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017;
6. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016;
7. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017 ;and
8. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017
Bills pending in Rajya Sabha
1. The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha
16 bills are listed for Introduction, Consideration and Passing
1. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017;
2. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017;
3. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017
4. The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017
5. The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension To Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017;
6. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017;
7. The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017;
8. The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Bill, 2017;
9. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill, 2017;
10. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017;
11. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2017;
12. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017;
13. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017;
14. The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017;
15. Labour Code on wages; and
16. The National Sports University Bill, 2017
