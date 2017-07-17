Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day 1 LIVE: Here's The Agenda

16 bills are listed for Introduction, Consideration and Passing



1. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

2. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017;

3. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017

4. The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017

5. The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension To Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017;

6. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017;

7. The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017;

8. The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Bill, 2017;

9. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill, 2017;

10. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017;

11. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2017;

12. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

13. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

14. The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017;

15. Labour Code on wages; and

16. The National Sports University Bill, 2017



