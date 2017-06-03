MOM Trailer: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Is Intriguing

The first trailer of actress Sridevi's upcoming film MOM was unveiled on Saturday. The trailer is quite intriguing and comes out as a suspense thriller. Sridevi is a mother to two daughters. She as a 'MOM' is extremely concerned about her elder daughter and hence, wants to find the truths associated with her life. Sajal Ali, a Pakistani actress, plays Sridevi's daughter Arya. The trailer begins with Devki (Sridevi) asking, "Galat aur bohot galat mein se chun na ho, toh aap kya chunenge?" Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dayashankar Kapoor (DK) is almost unrecognisable. Akshaye Khanna also plays a pivotal role in the film. The last line where Arya asks Devki whether she has told everyone that she's not her real daughter, leaves us extremely baffled.
Highlights
- Sridevi plays a mother to two daughters
- Pakistani actress Sajal Ali plays, Arya, Sridevis elder daughter
- MOM releases on July 7
Here's the trailer of Sridevi's MOM:
MOM is Sridevi's first film in Bollywood after 2012's English Vinglish. However, in 2015, the actress was seen in Tamil film Puli.
MOM has been directed by Ravi Udyawar and co-produced by Boney Kapoor. Actors Abhimanyu Singh, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui also co-star with Sridevi in the film.
Apart from Hindi, MOM will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. "Ever since the teaser of the film released, online distributors have been clamouring for it and sent several requests to the makers asking for the film to be dubbed in south languages. Owing to this, the film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from Hindi," news agency IANS quoted Boney Kapoor as saying.
MOM is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.