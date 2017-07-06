MOM Preview: Mess With Sridevi At Your Own Peril MOM is Sridevi's first Hindi film after Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish - in between she featured in Tamil fantasy film Puli

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sridevi in a still from the movie MOM New Delhi: Highlights This is Sridevi's first Hindi film after Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish Nawazuddin features as a shady character in the film Akshaye Khanna has been cast as a cop Sridevi returns in and as MOM this Friday. MOM is Sridevi's first Hindi film after Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish - in between she featured in Tamil fantasy film Puli. Just like the films mentioned above, MOM also casts Sridevi as the protagonist in a women-centric film. But this time, MOM actually casts the 53-year-old actor as a mother who is seeking revenge for an unfortunate incident concerning her daughter. Sridevi's character exemplifies what happens "When a woman is challenged" as the teaser revealed. Joining Sridevi on the cast of the film are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor has already made headlines for his absolutely undecipherable look from the film was unveiled.



Meanwhile, Sridevi's filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor produces the film and has zeroed in July 7 as the date of release. It is also reportedly the same date when Sridevi's debut film Kandhan Karunai hit screens. For the uninitiated, a four-year-old Sridevi co-starred with Tamil star Sivaji Ganesan in the 1967 film.



Sridevi is the reason MOM.



Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM also features Abhimanyu Singh and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui and releases tomorrow.





