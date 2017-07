MOM Box Office Collection Day 1: Sridevi's Film Is Off To A 'Slow Start'

Highlights Sridevi's MOM made Rs 2.50 crore on the opening day MOM has been compared to Reveena Tandon's Maatr MOM opened with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guest Iin London

Sridevi's new filmmade Rs 2.50 crore on the opening day, reports Box Office India . The amount is slightly more than her 2012 film, which made Rs 2.25 crore. The fate of Sridevi's revenge thriller is being compared to Irrfan Khan's sleeper hit, which released earlier this year., which opened in 1806 screens across India, is also being compared to Raveena Tandon's Maatr , which had the similar story of a mother seeking revenge from the men who brutalized her daughter.Even with promising trailers,'s day one collection was negligible, probably because it opened the same day as Sonakshi Sinha's. Sridevi'sis competing with Hollywood filmand Bollywood film. Despite the popularity of theseries in India, Tom Holland's(which is Spidey's standalone film) could not dent's business. It pocketed Rs 2 crore, reports Box Office India As for Paresh Rawal and Katrik Aaryan's, which failed to impress the critics, the film apparently failed to pull the moviegoers towards the ticket window.'s Day 1 collection was Rs 1.25 crore, reports Box Office India Meanwhile, celebrities are praising Sridevi and her new film on social media. Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi'sco-star, tweeted: "MOM. Looks terrific with wonderful actors. (sic)" film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed MOM for NDTV and wrote: "Sridevi, magnificently expressive as the titular figure, is a treat to watch." He gave the film 3.5 stars out of five.also stars Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Adnan Siddiqui.