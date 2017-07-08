MOM Box Office Collection Day 1: Sridevi's Film Is Off To A 'Slow Start'

MOM Box Office Collection Day 1: Sridevi's film won the opening day round at the box office. It performed better than Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guest Iin London

All India | Written by | Updated: July 08, 2017 15:38 IST
Sridevi in MOM

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sridevi's MOM made Rs 2.50 crore on the opening day
  2. MOM has been compared to Reveena Tandon's Maatr
  3. MOM opened with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guest Iin London
Sridevi's new film MOM made Rs 2.50 crore on the opening day, reports Box Office India. The amount is slightly more than her 2012 film English Vinglish, which made Rs 2.25 crore. The fate of Sridevi's revenge thriller is being compared to Irrfan Khan's sleeper hit Hindi Medium, which released earlier this year. MOM, which opened in 1806 screens across India, is also being compared to Raveena Tandon's Maatr, which had the similar story of a mother seeking revenge from the men who brutalized her daughter.

Even with promising trailers, Maatr's day one collection was negligible, probably because it opened the same day as Sonakshi Sinha's Noor. Sridevi's MOM is competing with Hollywood film Spider-Man: Homecoming and Bollywood film Guest Iin Lodon. Despite the popularity of the Avenger series in India, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming (which is Spidey's standalone film) could not dent MOM's business. It pocketed Rs 2 crore, reports Box Office India.

As for Paresh Rawal and Katrik Aaryan's Guest Iin London, which failed to impress the critics, the film apparently failed to pull the moviegoers towards the ticket window. Guest Iin London's Day 1 collection was Rs 1.25 crore, reports Box Office India.

Meanwhile, celebrities are praising Sridevi and her new film on social media. Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi's Chandni co-star, tweeted: "MOM. Looks terrific with wonderful actors. (sic)" film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed MOM for NDTV and wrote: "Sridevi, magnificently expressive as the titular figure, is a treat to watch." He gave the film 3.5 stars out of five.



MOM also stars Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Adnan Siddiqui.

