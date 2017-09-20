Modi Government Renamed 23 Schemes Started By Us, Alleges Congress

Alleging that the Modi government has rehashed, repackaged and renamed 23 schemes which were launched by previous governments led by the Congress, the party on Wednesday said "they (BJP) were trying to mislead the nation"."Recently, a set of senior political advisors to the BJP during the 2014 election campaign have made a startling and astounding revelation."They have accepted the stark truth that as many as 23 schemes started earlier by previous Congress governments have been rehashed, repackaged and renamed by the present Modi government," said Congress spokesperson and MP Rajeev Shukla."In June this year, when the Congress party listed these 23 schemes, the BJP government refused to accept this and thereby misled the nation," he added.He said the BJP inherited the 23 schemes on a platter - which were already at various stages of implementation, and "now they have completely failed"."Whether it is 'Make in India' or 'Skill India', whether it building affordable housing for poor or whether it is distributing Soil Health Cards to farmers, BJP's glaring failures are completely evident.""No wonder, the present Modi government has brought the country to a grave economic situation," he added.The party pointed out some of the changed names of earlier schemes and their "worsening status under the Modi government".Some of the schemes the Congress party alleged were renamed are: Indira Awaas Yojana now renamed as Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, Rajiv Awaas Yojana now renamed as Sardar Patel National Urban Housing Mission, No Frills Account now called Jan Dhan Yojana, National Manufacturing Policy now called as 'Make in India', National Skill Development Mission now renamed as 'Skill India', National Girl Child Day Programme now called 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission now renamed as AMRUT, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana now called Deen Dayal Updadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana.