Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Tomorrow

PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle will see new faces join BJP (File image)

14:08 (IST) Among those expected to be picked as new ministers from the BJP are Bhupendra Yadav, who is in-charge of Gujarat, with an eye on elections in the state later this year. Also tipped to be new ministers are Prahlad Singh Patel and Prahlad Joshi from Karnataka where elections will be held next year. 14:08 (IST) On Thursday night senior BJP leaders Uma Bharti, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and minister of state Sanjeev Balyan submitted resignations. Sources said Faggan Singh Kulaste and Kalraj Mishra are likely to quit too.

In an effort to begin prepping for the series of upcoming state elections and the 2019 elections, the party signaled a reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, likely on Saturday evening. Sources say that three union ministers have resigned since yesterday. Among them are senior BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Rajiv Pratap Rudy. More ministers are expected to quit as part of the reshuffle. PM Modi's new team will include at least two members from the BJP's latest ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.