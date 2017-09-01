Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Tomorrow

All India | Posted by | Updated: September 01, 2017 14:08 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Tomorrow

PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle will see new faces join BJP (File image)

New Delhi:  In an effort to begin prepping for the series of upcoming state elections and the 2019 elections, the party signaled a reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, likely on Saturday evening. Sources say that three union ministers have resigned since yesterday. Among them are senior BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Rajiv Pratap Rudy. More ministers are expected to quit as part of the reshuffle. PM Modi's new team will include at least two members from the BJP's latest ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.
 

Here are the live updates of the Cabinet reshuffle:




Sep 01, 2017
14:08 (IST)
Among those expected to be picked as new ministers from the BJP are Bhupendra Yadav, who is in-charge of Gujarat, with an eye on elections in the state later this year. Also tipped to be new ministers are Prahlad Singh Patel and Prahlad Joshi from Karnataka where elections will be held next year.
Sep 01, 2017
14:08 (IST)
On Thursday night senior BJP leaders Uma Bharti, Rajiv Pratap Rudy and  minister of state Sanjeev Balyan submitted resignations. Sources said Faggan Singh Kulaste and Kalraj Mishra are likely to quit too.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READUma Bharti, Rajiv Rudy Among 3 Who Quit: 10 Points On PM's Cabinet Rejig
Cabinet ReshuffleModi Cabinet ReshufflePrime Minister Narednra ModiModi cabinet reshuffle BJPReshuffle of Modi CabinetCabinet rejigUnion CabinetCabinet reshuffling

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8

................................ Advertisement ................................