Nitish Kumar 'Disappointed' With Cabinet Reshuffle, Say Sources

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshapes his cabinet today , there's a lot of heart burn, not just among ministers who have been asked to resign, but among allies who have not scored any gain today. Sources close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he's "disappointed" that despite joining the BJP;s national coalition about two weeks ago, "there was no call from PM Modi" discussing the reworking of ministries. Sources in the BJP countered that there will be another expansion or reshuffle soon that will include allies like Mr Kumar.The Bihar Chief Minister's Janata Dal United has two Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha members. He was reportedly hopeful of being allocated one Minister of State slot and another in the cabinet. However, he had told party leaders that this round of changes in the council of ministers could be limited to the BJP.The Shiv Sena, another ally of the BJP, has 18. Uddhav Thackeray, who is Sena chief, curtly told reporters that "we are not hungry for power" when asked why the party's quota of two ministers has not been increased.The Sena has been an ornery partner for the BJP; the parties together govern Maharashtra but their leaders in the state frequently castigate each other publicly.Mr Kumar is seen as a trophy acquisition for the BJP. In July, he ended his alliance with the Congress and Lalu Yadav in Bihar to form a new government with the BJP. His switching of sides whacked the opposition's plans to form a large alliance to take on PM Modi in the general election of 2019 because he was among its main anchors.