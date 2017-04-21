Models Reportedly Told To Take Off Saffron Scarves At Taj Mahal, Centre Orders Probe

The centre has ordered a probe into reports of foreign models being asked to remove saffron scarves before entering the Taj Mahal."You can wear anything, whether it is yellow, red or green. There is no restrictions with regard to clothing. There is no guideline from our side. We have set up an inquiry into the matter," Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma told the Press Trust of India.The minister asserted that there are no restrictions with regard to the clothing for visiting the world famous 17th century monument.He, however, said that a tourist guide or a policeman could have asked them to remove the saffron scarves and the truth will emerge after the probe.34 models are representing their country in the 11-day Supermodel International Contest which started on April 12. During their visit to the Taj Mahal, some of them covered their head with saffron scarves to protect themselves from the heat.When they were about to enter the monument, they were reportedly asked to remove the scarves.The incident evoked protest from some Hindu outfits including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) which said it hurt their religious sentiment.