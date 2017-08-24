Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Punjab, Haryana

Mobile Internet services have been suspended for 72 hours in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, ahead of the court verdict in the sexual exploitation case against the Dera Sacha Sauda sect head tomorrow.The decision to suspend mobile Internet services was taken in a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh held under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, V P Singh Badnore in Chandigarh."Mobile Internet and data services have been suspended for 72 hours in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh with immediate effect," Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said in Chandigarh today.He said notification to block mobile Internet services and data services is being issued.Mr Niwas said it has also been decided that the Ministry of Railways would be requested to immediately stop all passenger trains coming to Chandigarh for two days."We have requested the Ministry of Railways to stop the train movement towards Chandigarh for two days," he said.Similarly, buses of Haryana Roadways coming to Chandigarh and Panchkula had already been stopped for two days, Mr Niwas added.He said a joint control room of Haryana and Punjab would be set up at Control Room, Sector-9, Chandigarh where one police officer of both the States would be deployed for better coordination between police administration to maintain law and order in view of the court judgement in the Dera chief case.Mr Niwas said as per earlier orders, Section 144 was imposed in all districts."Dera followers are being flushed out from the sensitive areas," he further said.Apart from deployment of extra police force, he said 18 companies of paramilitary forces would also remain available by the evening.He said 10 senior IPS officers have been deployed and two Director General level officers of Police Department have also been appointed to ensure peace and maintaining law and order in the state.In addition, 100 duty magistrates have been appointed at various locations. Action is being taken by the civil and police administration on the basis of intelligence inputs, he added.Security agencies in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been on their toes in the wake of Dera followers flocking Panchkula where the special CBI court is to pronounce verdict in the case tomorrow.Prohibitory orders have already been clamped in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.