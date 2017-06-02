Mobile Internet Services Restored In Kashmir After Week-Long Blockade Police said internet services were blocked as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours from spreading.

Internet services were suspended after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed. Srinagar: After a week-long internet blockade, mobile internet services were restored in Kashmir this evening.



Internet services were suspended after



One person was killed in Tral as huge protests broke out in the valley after news of the death of Sabzar Bhat - seen as a major setback to the terrorist network - spread. Protesters clashed with law enforcement in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Tral and Srinagar leaving dozens of people injured.



Police said internet services were blocked as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours from spreading. But even after normalcy was restored on Tuesday, authorities continued with curbs on the internet service.



"After improvement in situation, we have asked service providers to restore internet services this evening," said Munir Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police.



Meanwhile, higher secondary schools and colleges in most parts of the Kashmir valley continue to remain closed as the government fears student protests. On Monday, educational institutions across all the 10 districts of the valley were closed after massive student protests on Saturday in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.



Violent protests had broken out last year in July after Burhan Wani was killed, leaving more than 100 people dead and over 12,000 injured.



