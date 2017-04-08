Mobile-Based Tickets For Gurugram Buses Coming Soon

The Haryana government is considering introducing a new ticketing system in Gurugram buses where no physical ticket would be provided to commuters but a code would be generated to act as one.The 'no ticket-less cash' fare box methodology would be introduced in Gurugram City Bus Service from this year, it is being planned.It would be an entirely mobile-based ticketing system under which no physical ticket would be provided to passengers, and a code would be generated which would act as ticket, he said adding that there was a plan to roll out this scheme this year, an official said.The official also said that the Urban Development ministry had today acceded to the request of the Haryana Government for providing technical assistance for developing Gurugram as a Smart City.Funds for the project will be provided solely by the State Government.This assurance was given by Secretary, Urban Development Ministry of Rajiv Gauba, in a meeting with Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, and other senior officers of the State Government held here today.The meeting was held to review the implementation of various centrally-sponsored schemes including Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart City and Swachh Bharat Mission, besides projects of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation, an official spokesman said.It was informed that the total cost of projects in Smart City Proposal for Faridabad is Rs 2,577 crore and Detailed Project Report for smart road is being prepared.Buildings are being identified for rooftop projects and priority is to be given to government buildings.A presentation regarding development of Karnal as Smart City was also made on the occasion, he said.