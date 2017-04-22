Mobile App Launched To Create Awareness Among Pregnant Women

The National Health Mission (NHM) in Haryana launched a mobile-based application to create awareness among pregnant women, parents and health workers on the importance of ante and post natal care, institutional delivery and immunisation.The application, Kilkari, was launched during the concluding day of the 'State-level Orientation Workshop' that began at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare Panchkula on Wednesday.New data elements in the Health Management Information System (HMIS) were also launched at the workshop.From the second trimester of pregnancy till the child is one-year-old, the application will deliver 72 time appropriate audio messages to registered mobile numbers on pregnancy, child and childbirth care every week, NHM director Amneet P Kumar said.The modified data elements were added to thematic areas of the health care delivery. More health programmes would be covered for monitoring and evaluation purpose with these additions, the official said.Apart from this, the services provided at the grassroots by front-line workers can be also easily monitored, Mr Kumar said.The NHM director said the data elements will help in analysing and bridging gaps in the service delivery and help strengthen it.