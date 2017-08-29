Mob Allegedly Insert Needles In A Man's Body On Suspicion Of Theft

A man was badly beaten up by a mob and needles were inserted into his body on the suspicion that he had stolen from a shop at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the police said.On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the man and admitted him to a local hospital, they said.The doctors at the hospital described the man's condition as "serious", the police said yesterday.The man told the police that a mob caught him on the suspicion of stealing things from a shop and thrashed him badly.He also said that people tried to uproot his nails and needles were inserted into his body, according to the police.