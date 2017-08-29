Mob Allegedly Insert Needles In A Man's Body On Suspicion Of Theft

A mob allegedly inserted needles into a man's body after beating him up badly after he was suspected of stealing from a shop in West Bengal.

All India | | Updated: August 29, 2017 15:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mob Allegedly Insert Needles In A Man's Body On Suspicion Of Theft

The man, who allegedly had needles inserted in him, has been taken to the hospital (Representational)

Diamond Harbour:  A man was badly beaten up by a mob and needles were inserted into his body on the suspicion that he had stolen from a shop at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the police said.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the man and admitted him to a local hospital, they said.

The doctors at the hospital described the man's condition as "serious", the police said yesterday.

The man told the police that a mob caught him on the suspicion of stealing things from a shop and thrashed him badly.

He also said that people tried to uproot his nails and needles were inserted into his body, according to the police.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READKajol Drops By Gauri Khan's Store, Pictured Taking A Selfie
man beaten upneedles inserted in bodyWest Bengal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................