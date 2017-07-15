Misunderstandings About GST Are Being Spread: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a very simple tax and several misunderstandings are being spread about this new taxation system, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today."GST is a very simple tax and those who follow the law will not be called to the office for assessment. For them, everything, including the return and the assessment orders will be made online," Mr Jaitley said today.But, the minister made it clear that who tried to be "over clever" and tried to "circumvent the law" will face the music.The union minister was addressing a rally after laying foundation stone for new office of the BJP near Gill road grain market today.Just as strong rumours and misconceptions were spread when mobile phones were introduced in the market, several misunderstandings are being created about the GST, he added.He further said Jammu and Kashmir has also accepted the GST in the financial interests of the state.On terrorism, Mr Jaitley said that the BJP was the only party that openly condemned the terrorism, while there were some parties who did not mind using objectionable words against the Army that was fighting a battle on the front for security of the country."Whatever our ideologies may be, we must be together in fighting for the unity and integrity of the country," said the minister.Earlier, he addressed a function in the Sat Pal Mittal School organised by the Bharti Foundation for its 'Satya Bharti Abhiyan'.There he also met a joint delegation of Bharti Kisan Union (Rahnewale) and BKU (Lakhowal). Farmers' outfits were demanding roll back of GST on agriculture inputs and machinery.