Mission 2019: Amit Shah On 3-Day Haryana Visit

BJP president Amit Shah today began his Haryana visit from Bahadurgarh and is slated to hold a series of meetings and review works undertaken by the M L Khattar government during his three-day stay.Mr Shah will be camping in Rohtak as the BJP is eyeing political gains from the district, which is considered as the nerve centre of the state's politics.The party chief, who has a packed schedule, arrived to a grand welcome in the morning at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, which is considered the "gateway of Haryana".Bahadurgarh lies adjoining Rohtak, the venue of Mr Shah's three-day stay, which is about 70 km from Delhi.At Bahadurgarh, Mr Shah, was received by Khattar, some of his Cabinet colleagues including Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, Krishan Lal Panwar and state BJP president Subhash Barala.Mr Shah was honoured with traditional Haryanvi 'pugri'.The party chief will be camping in Rohtak as the ruling BJP, which came to power for the first time in Haryana, is looking to consolidate its position after being in power for almost three years.Mr Shah will be attending 27 programmes, including 17 meetings with BJP MLAs and others, State BJP president Subhash Barala said.En route to Rohtak town, Shah was welcomed by party workers at eight different points. Thousands of party workers also took out a bike rally to welcome him.Mr Shah has a series of meetings lined up for the first day including with party office bearers, former MPs and ex-MLAs of the party.During his stay, Shah will also be holding meetings with the state unit core group, various morchas of the party and intellectuals.He would also inaugurate a library building in the party office at Rohtak, Barala said.On the concluding day of his visit, Shah will address some meetings where the focus will be to work hard on 'vistarak yojna' (expansion plan) which was initiated across the country to strengthen BJP in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.