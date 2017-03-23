Missing Indian Found In Serbia: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Vinay Mahajan has been found and is in safe custody of Serbian authorities. @rajivsharma103 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 23, 2017

An Indian who went missing in Serbia has been found, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said, holding the agent who sent him there responsible for the incident and recommended "exemplary punishment" to him."Mr Luther - This is because of the agent who sent him there. This agent deserves exemplary punishment.," she said in a series of tweets. Ms Swaraj's response came after she was approached by a citizen who tweeted, to the minister requesting her to help find his brother who he believed was in big trouble.The tweet claimed that the kidnappers of the man in Serbia had demanded money and threatened that if they were not paid, "we will kill him".Reacting to a separate complaint of nearly 500 Indian workers being deprived of their salary in Bahrain, she tweeted, "Indian Embassy in Bahrain is seized of this matter and will help them."