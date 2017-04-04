'Misconceptions' About Me Because Of My 'Saffron-Clad' Look: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that "misconceptions" have been created about him simply because of his "saffron-clad" look and promised to win the hearts of "all sections" by spreading a new idiom of happiness and prosperity. He also said that those who have been "insulting" India's traditions in the name of secularism are feeling threatened after he assumed office."Many misconceptions are created about me. Many people say I am saffron-clad, so there are many in the country who are averse to saffron," Mr Adityanath said in an interview to RSS affiliated weekly magazine 'Organiser'.He said, those who were insulting India's tradition and culture in the name of secularism and appeasement are feeling threatened after he took office. He went on to say, "we will win hearts of all sections of society with our style of working. We would spread a new idiom of happiness and prosperity," the 44-year-old chief minister said.Noting that for him power was about responsibility, he said, "we are not in politics to run after prestigious positions and posts." Listing out the priorities of his government, Mr Adityanath said protection of "rashtra" (nation) will be the main "dharma" (religion) of his government.He went on to say that among his top priorities he would ensure that "in UP we would provide a corruption-free administration and rid society of goonda-raj." He said that plans have been made and their impact will be visible in the next two months.A new industrial policy will be in place to check migration of people from the state and it would make sure that 90 per cent of the employees in any industrial unit were from within Uttar Pradesh, he said.Promising to clear the dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days, Mr Adityanath announced that five-six new sugar mills will be opened in the state over the next six months.