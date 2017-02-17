Mint 'Made In Rae Bareli' For President Trump? What Rahul Gandhi Meant

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigning with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, introduced a new flavor to his digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But for the Prime Minister, the US president would have had "mint made in Rae Bareli," he told a cheering crowd at his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's constituency.
Mr Gandhi was referring to the "mint park" project in the constituency, which started in 2013.
"The peppermint from here would have gone all over the world. The US President would have a mint and it would read 'Made in Rae Bareli'," said the Congress Vice President, blaming PM Modi for the lack of development in the area, which has been the party's stronghold for decades.
"We wanted to put up 40 factories here, lots of factories. We wanted to set up a food processing plant, but the centre did not allow it. Then I wonder why Modiji says Make in India all the time. Modiji has taken away 'Make in Rae Bareilly' from you," he said.
He accused the Prime Minister of snatching projects for "revenge".
"The reality is, the only ones benefiting from PM Modi's schemes are India's richest families," he said.
Priyanka Vadra campaigned for the first time today in Uttar Pradesh, accompanying Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli, their mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency. While she has repeatedly turned down a more active political role, the party has this time credited her with using all her negotiation skills to save the alliance with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.