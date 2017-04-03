Minor Girl With Disability Allegedly Raped In Odisha Temple

A minor girl with disability was allegedly raped by a young man inside the premises of a temple in Odisha's Baripada.According to police, the incident took place on Friday night when the temple was deserted.The young man, a resident of the area, lured the girl inside the Lord Jagannath temple in Baripada by offering her a chocolate and allegedly raped her on Snana Mandap or bathing altar, said police.The child was rescued in a critical condition from the spot. Angry locals captured the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.Initially, the child was admitted to PMR Medical College and Hospital and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition worsened.Following a complaint lodged by the her father, the police registered a case.Officials said the Sub-Collector in Baripada has sanctioned Rs 10,000 for the treatment of the child.