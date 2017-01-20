Collapse
Minister Vijay Goel's 'Tribute' On Twitter Offends Dangal Star Zaira Wasim

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 20, 2017 16:16 IST
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim and union Sports Mnister Vijay Goel exchanged some tweets today.

New Delhi:  Union Minister Vijay Goel's tweet in praise of "Dangal" star Zaira Wasim backfired today as the teen bluntly told him off for "discourteous depiction".

The Sports Minister had tweeted a photo from the India Art Fest of a painting depicting a woman in a hijab and another symbolically inside a cage. The tweeted, now deleted, read: "This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinjara tod kar humari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage. More power to our daughters!"
 
A screenshot of the tweet posted by Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

Mr Goel perhaps didn't expect the response that he received.

16-year-old Zaira Wasim tweeted that the painting was "not remotely relevant" to her, making it clear that she did not appreciate the stereotyping.  
Mr Goel then responded that the teen had "interpreted wrong" and that he had appreciated her work and said that "evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged."

He also tweeted: "I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too."

Zaira Wasim, who has won wide acclaim and popularity as the younger version of wrestling champion Geeta Phogat, recently confronted a controversy when she posted an apology on Facebook and then removed it apparently after being trolled after her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

