Minister Vijay Goel's 'Tribute' On Twitter Offends Dangal Star Zaira Wasim

A screenshot of the tweet posted by Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine. (3/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

Union Minister Vijay Goel's tweet in praise of "Dangal" star Zaira Wasim backfired today as the teen bluntly told him off for "discourteous depiction".The Sports Minister had tweeted a photo from the India Art Fest of a painting depicting a woman in a hijab and another symbolically inside a cage. The tweeted, now deleted, read: "This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinjara tod kar humari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage. More power to our daughters!"Mr Goel perhaps didn't expect the response that he received.16-year-old Zaira Wasim tweeted that the painting was "not remotely relevant" to her, making it clear that she did not appreciate the stereotyping.Mr Goel then responded that the teen had "interpreted wrong" and that he had appreciated her work and said that "evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged."He also tweeted: "I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too."Zaira Wasim, who has won wide acclaim and popularity as the younger version of wrestling champion Geeta Phogat, recently confronted a controversy when she posted an apology on Facebook and then removed it apparently after being trolled after her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.