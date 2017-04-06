Minister Surrounded By Sena MPs In Parliament, Escorted Out: 10 Points

Shiv Sena MPs led by Anand Geethe were seen almost charging at Ashok Gajapati Raju.

New Delhi: In unprecedented scenes in parliament today, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju had to be shielded as he was almost surrounded by Shiv Sena members angry over his firm refusal to intervene on the flying ban on their colleague Ravindra Gaikwad, who had assaulted an airline manager two weeks ago in a fight over a business class seat. The dramatic developments that were off camera because of a break in the Lok Sabha, saw Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers rushing to Mr Raju's side and to help save the situation.