Minimum 10,000 Fine For Possession Of More Than 10 Banned Notes: 10 Updates

New Delhi: An ordinance or executive order was sent by the government today to President Pranab Mukherjee, which makes it a punishable offence to possess more than 10 banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Any violation will be punished with a steep fine. Once signed off by the President, the new rule will come into effect from December 31. The 500- and 1,000-rupee notes were banned by the government on November 8 in a massive step against corruption and black money.