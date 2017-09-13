'Middleman' In Vyapam Scam Arrested By CBI

The CBI has arrested a man who is understood to have operated as a middleman in six cases related to the infamous Vyapam scam.Dilip Gupta, who had been on the run, allegedly worked as middleman in the six cases pertaining to illegal selection of candidates through manipulation of OMR answer sheets and the results in connivance with certain Vyapam officials and others, a CBI spokesperson said today."He was absconding since the cases were being investigated by the STF, Bhopal. He allegedly arranged candidates and scorers for illegal selection through examinations conducted by Vyapam for racketeers, who got the candidates selected in connivance with Vyapam officials through manipulation of results and OMR answer sheets, roll numbers etc," he said.The spokesperson said the Special Judge, CBI, Bhopal had issued an arrest warrant against Mr Gupta."CBI made strenuous efforts to trace him at various locations. Due to the relentless pressure mounted by the investigative agency, the accused was forced to surrender," he said.The agency has so far traced 310 absconders in the Vyapam scam, of which 17 have been arrested.On the directions of the Supreme Court, the agency, in 2015, had taken over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board also known as Vyapam.It has registered over 170 FIRs in connection with the scam, agency sources said, adding 110 accused are yet to be traced.