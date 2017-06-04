MHT-CET Results 2017 Declared @dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Website Crashes, Scorecards Released Online MHT-CET Results 2017 or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results have now been declared online. Over 3.7 lakh candidates had appeared for the MHT CET exam that took place on May 11

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT MHT CET Results 2017 declared on dtemaharashtra.gov.in New Delhi: or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results have now been declared online. Over 3.7 lakh candidates had appeared for the MHT CET exam that took place on May 11, 2017. As mentioned in the official notifications, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) - Maharashtra announced the results of State Common Entrance Test two days after the date of expected results. Candidates trying to view the results of MHT CET 2017 exam may face some technical glitches, as the website is taking time to upload.

MHT CET Results 2017: Know how to check scores

1. In order to check your Maharashtra Common Entrance Test scores, candidates need to

2. Thereafter candidates need to put in the following information Application no

Date of Birth

Security key or Security Captcha 3. Next, hit login.

4. MTH CET Results will be declared on screen

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of their results and scorecards for future purposes.



According to emerging reports, just 1 per cent managed to score above 75 per cent. Overall, 3,89,520 candidates had registered for the MHT CET exam, out of which 3,76,282 (96. 60%) candidates appeared the test.



MHT CET is held for admission to first year of four-year full-time degree courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and five-year full time degree course in Pharma for Academic Year 2017-18.

Last year, MHT CET scores for also used for admission to state-run medical and dental colleges. The same has been discontinued from this year after National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) became compulsory.





