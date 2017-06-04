MHT-CET Results 2017 Declared @dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Website Crashes, Scorecards Released Online

MHT CET Results 2017: Know how to check scores
1. In order to check your Maharashtra Common Entrance Test scores, candidates need to log in to Dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Thereafter candidates need to put in the following information
- Application no
- Date of Birth
- Security key or Security Captcha
4. MTH CET Results will be declared on screen
Candidates are advised to keep a printout of their results and scorecards for future purposes.
According to emerging reports, just 1 per cent managed to score above 75 per cent. Overall, 3,89,520 candidates had registered for the MHT CET exam, out of which 3,76,282 (96. 60%) candidates appeared the test.
MHT CET is held for admission to first year of four-year full-time degree courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and five-year full time degree course in Pharma for Academic Year 2017-18.
Last year, MHT CET scores for also used for admission to state-run medical and dental colleges. The same has been discontinued from this year after National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) became compulsory.