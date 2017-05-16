Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra's Film Makes Rs 7.35 Crore Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office: Opening day collections of Ayushmann and Parineeti's maiden film, Meri Pyaari Bindu were Rs 1.75 crores which is lesser than what the film made on each day over the weekend

Meri Pyaari Bindu Box Office: A poster of the film New Delhi: Highlights Meri Pyaari Bindu's opening day collections were Rs 1.75 crores The film has scored the highest on its first Sunday Monday saw a dip in its ticket sales Meri Pyaari Bindu has recorded a sum of Rs 7.35 crores at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Meri Pyaari Bindu marks Ayushmann and Parineeti's first film together and has scored the highest on its first Sunday with a sum of Rs 2.50 crores. Meri Pyaari Bindu were Rs 1.75 crores which is lesser than what the film made on each day over the weekend. However, there's a dip in the ticket sales of Meri Pyaari Bindu starting Monday, which made Rs 85 lakhs yesterday.



This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Meri Pyaari Bindu's box office report.

#MeriPyaariBindu Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.50 cr, Mon 85 lakhs. Total: Rs 7.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2017



Meri Pyaari Bindu casts Ayushmann and Parineeti as childhood lovers with a mysterious twist to what happens to Bindu. Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu features Ayushmann Khurrana as Bengali novelist Abhimanyu Roy, who is Bindu's partner in crime.



Meanwhile, Bindu is sort of a reflection of Parineeti's real-life persona and is also the character as who Parineeti made her singing debut. Parineeti has been applauded for her maiden song Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi,



In his



Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Golmaal Again while Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan are in the pipeline for Ayushamnn.





