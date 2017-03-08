Mercedes crash: Businessman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Paschim Vihar

A 27-year-old businessman was today arrested in connection with the Mercedes hit-and-run case in which a 17-year-old boy was killed in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on March 5.The man was arrested by the Crime Branch from Rajouri Garden in west Delhi and the vehicle has been seized, a senior police officer informed.The police suspect that the businessman was drunk when his Mercedes rammed the boy's scooter. The accused along with his friend was going to an eatery when they hit the boy. After the crash, the driver sped off, hitting a truck on the way.The teen died instantly. He was not wearing a helmet and didn't have the driving licence, the police said.The incident took place around 11pm, not far from the victim, Atul Arora's, home. A Class 12 student of Bal Bharati School, he was on his way home after dropping a friend when the car collided head-on with his scooter.The impact of the collision was such that the victim was flung in the air and suffered severe head injuries."The car dragged Atul's scooty for at least 100 metre. The accused also hit a truck after killing Atul," said Suresh Arora, Atul's uncle.The police recovered the logo of the car and the grill from the accident spot, which suggested that the boy's scooter was hit by a luxury vehicle.They were able to identify the make of the car from the CCTV footage gathered from the spot, but couldn't see the number or the driver."Atul wanted to travel the world and was extremely religious. In fact, he was returning from a satsang and had gone to drop a friend home when the accident happened," said Ruchi Arora, Atul's sister.