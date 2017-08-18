Mentally Unstable Woman ‘Hides’ Newborn In Toilet Septic Tank In Madhya Pradesh

A 28-year-old woman, who is said to be mentally unstable, dumped her newborn girl in a dry septic tank after delivering her in a toilet in Bagrod village in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on August 15. The woman was allegedly trying to 'hide' the infant. However, the girl survived and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.After delivering the infant in the rural-type toilet, the woman hid the newborn in the attached unpaved septic tank, the police said today.The incident came to light after the woman was brought to the Vijaypur Community Health Centre (CHC) after her family members presumed that she had gone into labour."During her examination, my colleague Dr Ashok Khare found the woman's womb was empty. After inquiring, she admitted to hiding the newborn in the 'kutcha' rural toilet.The doctor immediately sent her back in an ambulance to recover the baby," Vijaypur CHC Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr S N Mewafarosh said.He said the infant was subsequently found and admitted to hospital. "She weighs around 3 kgs and is healthy," the BHO added.Dr Mewafarosh further said the woman used to visit the CHC regularly for a check-up."She hid the baby in the septic tank after delivering in the toilet. The woman is mentally unstable. Unaware of her act, her family members took her to the hospital (CHC for check-up)," Vijaypur police station In-charge Manoj Jha said.