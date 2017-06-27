Opposition's Presidential Candidate Meira Kumar Says, We Should Rise Above Religion And Caste: Highlights

17 opposition parties have picked me for presidential nominee. Thank them for placing their trust in me.

You are aware of the political development going on the past couple of days

How can ideology not play a role when it comes to Presidential polls?

Unity of the opposition parties is based on a common ideology: Meira Kumar

2 days ago, I wrote a letter to all members of collegium seeking their support: Meira Kumar

This is the time when one should listen to voice of inner conscience, she said

different ideologies in politics. Therefore it becomes imperative that I should appeal to voice of conscience

freedom of press, social justice, transparency, end of poverty, destruction of caste structure stands for this ideology

Such things happen in politics, I will decide what to do at the right time: Meira Kumar on JDU supporting

Why are you calling it a losing battle? I am fighting and why does one fight?

This is the election for highest position of the land. The post is apolitical. For the post, I think there should be no one one-upmanship of caste. The caste identification must not play a role

Sabarmati Ashram plays an important role in the life of every Indian. You gain power just by visiting that place

Will go to Sabarmati Ashram and launch campaign. It has gained a storm that two Dalits are pitted against each other for President's post, the truth of society is coming outside.

I am saddened by how the society thinks . Why can't we move on?

Whenever similar polls have happened in the past, there were candidates who fought but their religion, caste was never discussed. But today it is been highlighted.

We should rise above religion and caste

I have written to all members of collegium. When I was the speaker, on the last day of the session, all members commended me. Nobody levelled an allegation that I was biased

Should hang our heads in shame even if there's one incident of violence against Dalits.

Structure of the caste system must be demolished. It's everybody's fight

All allegations against me false. Everything available in public domain

Meira Kumar, the opposition's presidential candidate, today addressed a press conference in New Delhi. She will file her nomination papers tomorrow, June 18 - the last date of filing nominations.Yesterday night, she debuted on social media, with a tweet, "Eid Mubarak! Joy, peace and prosperity to all". Presidential Elections 2017 will be held on July 17. The former Lok Sabha Speaker, Meira Kumar will face the NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, who has already filed his nomination papers.