Presidential Polls: Meira Kumar Meets Sonia Gandhi Day Ahead Of Opposition Meet

Meira Kumar's meeting with Sonia Gandhi came after the opposition suffered a big blow with Janta Dal (United) deciding to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2017 22:50 IST
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar met Congress President Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi:  Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is among the opposition's likely presidential candidates, on Wednesday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Her meeting with Mrs Gandhi came after the opposition suffered a big blow with Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal (United) deciding to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

There are speculations that the opposition parties may field Meira Kumar, who is also a Dalit, as their candidate in a bid to counter Mr Kovind.

Her name was among the few, apart from Sushil Kumar Shinde and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar, which were earlier doing rounds as likely opposition nominee for the presidency.

The opposition parties will meet on Thursday to finalise their choice of candidate.

