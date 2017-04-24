Mehbooba Mufti To Meet PM Narendra Modi Today

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today amid the deteriorating security situation in the state and strains in the PDP-BJP coalition.Ms Mufti is expected to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the way forward with PM Modi. She is likely to press for some political initiative from the Centre to address issues concerning the people of Kashmir, particularly the youth, which is being reflected in increasing incidents of stone-pelting.Ms Mehbooba's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also taking place against the backdrop of recent bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency which witnessed large-scale violence and the lowest turnout ever.In the bypoll, the PDP also lost the seat to National Conference, just in nearly three years after the 2014 general elections.The PDP and the BJP, which are running the coalition government in the state, are not on the same page on the issue of dealing with the growing trend of stone-pelting and this has led to friction between them.A BJP minister Chander Prakash Ganga recently advocated strong action, which drew the ire of the PDP.Against the backdrop of the strains, BJP leader Ram Madhav held a meeting with senior PDP leader Haseeb Drabu in Jammu on Friday. Mr Madhav then met Mr Ganga, who later expressed regret for his controversial comment.