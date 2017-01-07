Meghalaya Lawmaker Accused Of Raping Minor Girl Arrested In Guwahati

A lawmaker from Meghalaya who had been absconding after his name emerged in a rape case was today arrested in Guwahati.Independent legislator Julius K. Dorhphang was arrested from Garchuk in Guwahati in a joint operation by police teams from Meghalaya and Assam.Mr Dorhphang, a former rebel leader of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, went into hiding after police registered a case against him for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.On January 4, a local court issued non-bailable warrant against Mr Dorphang after he failed to appear before the Investigating Officer, probing the case. Following this, police launched a manhunt to trace him.The lawmaker was booked under section 366 (A) of the IPC and registered a case with section 3(a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.The incident came to light after an employee of a guest house owned by senior Congress leader and state Home Minister H D R Lyngdoh's son was arrested for pimping the victim last month.The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in the racket. Five of the eight people, including four women named in separate FIRs, have been arrested till date.Meanwhile, women activists here have demanded that the Chief Minister drop Mr Lyngdoh from his cabinet to allow a free and fair trial.(with inputs from agencies)