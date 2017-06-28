Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma Demands Action Against Delhi Golf Club For Asking Women To Leave

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on tuesday demanded legal action against Delhi Golf Club, whose staffers asked a woman from Meghalaya to leave a dining room because her traditional Khasi attire looked like a "maid's uniform"."Such racial discrimination has been happening all these years in a number of places and this particular racial behaviour is not an instance in isolation."All legal options available according to Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 and Fundamental Rights, with its relevant Articles should be taken advantage of, so such behaviour is not repeated in future," the Chief Minister said in a statement.Mr Sangma said the incident was 'unacceptable' and demanded a case be registered against the club so that it becomes a deterrence in future."This incident of racial behaviour of the people who do not understand the very spirit of the inclusiveness of this nation is unacceptable, distasteful and racial discrimination that needs to be condemned by one and all and calls for all necessary action as per the law of the land," he said.The woman, Tailin Lyngdoh, was asked to leave the room because the club's staffers believed her traditional outfit looked like a "maid's uniform", her employer, Nivedita Barthakur Sondhi, told PTI.The club issued a statement today, saying it had apologised to the member who had invited Ms Sondhi and her son's governess, Lyngdoh. It also said the incident was being given a "political and cultural overtone".Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju described the incident as a "clear case of racial discrimination" and asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take appropriate action.Mr Rijiju raised the matter with Mr Patnaik after Mr Sangma discussed the issue with the him.