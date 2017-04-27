100% In JEE Main Qualifiying Exam: Meet The Udaipur Wunderkid

Kalpit Veerval will go down in history as the first person to land a perfect score in the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main to qualify for the prestigious IITs and other engineering colleges in the country. The 17-year-old from Rajasthan's Udaipur topped the exam with a 100% score of 360/360. The cut-off to qualify was 81. The exams are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).What was his success mantra? The topper said he studied for only 4-5 hours a day but the secret was that he paid attention in class and carefully studied the notes his teachers gave him. The 17-year-old also said the support of his parents and teachers helped. "I never thought I'll achieve this much. My teachers and parents always supported me," he said. His father, who works as a nurse in a government hospital, said he was really proud of his son. Speaking about his son's achievement, he told NDTV that Kalpit was always passionate about studies. "I am really happy. He has performed beyond our expectations," said the ecstatic father. His mother teaches in a government school.Kalpit Veerval has also topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination in the past. He is a student of Resonance Eduventures, a popular coaching institute for IIT aspirants.Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,781 centres. The examination was held on April 2 (offline) and April 8 (online). Out of the top 1,000 scorers, only 68 were girls. 2.2 lakh candidates cleared the JEE-Main exam and will be appearing for the JEE-Advanced exam next month after which they are eligible for the 10,000 seats in IITs.(With inputs from PTI)