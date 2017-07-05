Meet Aadar Jain, The New 'Kapoor' On The Block

Highlights
- Aadar is Armaan Jain's brother while Ranbir and Kareena are his cousins
- Rishi Kapoor posted a customary welcome tweet for his nephew
- Aadar Jain will debut opposite Delhi-based Anya Singh, also a newcomer
Aadar will be the fifth Kapoor of his generation to seek his fortune in the family business - his cousins Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor are actors of renown, and his elder brother Armaan Jain also took the plunge in 2014's Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, named after a song starring Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. The film flopped, aborting the careers of three first-timers - Armaan, actress Deeksha Seth who was making her Hindi language debut, and director Arif Ali, brother of Imtiaz Ali.
The official handle of Yash Raj Films put out a series of tweets to introduce the young actors. The first one with Aadar's photo reads, "My grandfather is a legend. I am just an aspiring actor." Followed by another one, "Kapoor is not just my surname but films run in my blood."
Presenting #AadarJain - @yrf's NEW BOY pic.twitter.com/b7WPtZL4wB— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 5, 2017
Presenting #AnyaSingh - @yrf's NEW GIRL pic.twitter.com/OK9mHSWWD7— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 5, 2017
The famously clannish Kapoors are expected to band together for Aadar Jain, just as they did for Armaan. Last December, his uncle Rishi Kapoor tweeted a welcome:
Aadar Jain. My nephew! God Bless! You have our "Do Duni Char"director Habib Faizal and YRF to launch you. Best of luck to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/5TH2JBMAoN— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 5, 2016
The fabled Kapoor dynasty was headed by Prithiviraj Kapoor, who was first a very successful theatre actor and then a star of the screen. His sons Raj, Shammi and Shashi soared to even greater heights. Rishi Kapoor was the biggest star of the third generation (and continues to work in interesting character roles like 2016's Kapoor And Sons in which he played a 90-plus grandfather), while his brother Randhir Kapoor enjoyed a certain degree of success. The women who married into the Kapoors included acclaimed actresses Geeta Bali, Jennifer Kendal, Neetu Singh and Babita who married Shammi, Shashi, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor respectively. Shashi Kapoor's daughter Sanjana turned her talents to theatre, reviving Prithvi Theatre.
Before Ranbir Kapoor was launched in Saawariya (2007), the RK flame was nurtured by sisters Karisma and Kareena, daughters of Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Karisma, considered a trailblazer of sorts, made her most successful films in the 90s. Kareena proved her talent post her launch in Refugee in 2000. Ranbir will soon be seen in Jagga Jasoos.
YRF has previously launched actors like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The studio is known to follow its format of signing a three-film deal with their actors and directors. In his last film Befikre, Aditya Chopra himself directed the young stars - Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor. The film did below average business and the banner's last release Bank Chor, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi, didn't perform well at the box office. Apart from launching newcomers Aadar Jain and Anya Singh, the studio is counting on its upcoming big ticket films - Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina again.