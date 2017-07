Meet Aadar Jain, The New 'Kapoor' On The Block

Highlights Aadar is Armaan Jain's brother while Ranbir and Kareena are his cousins Rishi Kapoor posted a customary welcome tweet for his nephew Aadar Jain will debut opposite Delhi-based Anya Singh, also a newcomer

Aadar Jain. My nephew! God Bless! You have our "Do Duni Char"director Habib Faizal and YRF to launch you. Best of luck to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/5TH2JBMAoN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 5, 2016

A new Kapoor is poised to take flight, although his last name is Jain. Aadar Jain, the new talent from Yash Raj Films, is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain . Aadar, who is 22-years-old, will be introduced by his cousin Ranbir Kapoor and actress Anushka Sharma later today, with debutante Anya Singh from Delhi. Aadar and Anya will reportedly be directed by Habib Faisal in their first film. Mr Faisal also launched Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra (in her first lead role) in 2012 film, produced by Yash Raj Films.Aadar will be the fifth Kapoor of his generation to seek his fortune in the family business - his cousins Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor are actors of renown, and his elder brother Armaan Jain also took the plunge in 2014's, named after a song starring Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. The film flopped, aborting the careers of three first-timers - Armaan, actress Deeksha Seth who was making her Hindi language debut, and director Arif Ali, brother of Imtiaz Ali.The official handle of Yash Raj Films put out a series of tweets to introduce the young actors. The first one with Aadar's photo reads, "My grandfather is a legend. I am just an aspiring actor." Followed by another one, "Kapoor is not just my surname but films run in my blood."The famously clannish Kapoors are expected to band together for Aadar Jain, just as they did for Armaan. Last December, his uncle Rishi Kapoor tweeted a welcome:The fabled Kapoor dynasty was headed by Prithiviraj Kapoor, who was first a very successful theatre actor and then a star of the screen. His sons Raj, Shammi and Shashi soared to even greater heights. Rishi Kapoor was the biggest star of the third generation (and continues to work in interesting character roles like 2016'sin which he played a 90-plus grandfather), while his brother Randhir Kapoor enjoyed a certain degree of success. The women who married into the Kapoors included acclaimed actresses Geeta Bali, Jennifer Kendal, Neetu Singh and Babita who married Shammi, Shashi, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor respectively. Shashi Kapoor's daughter Sanjana turned her talents to theatre, reviving Prithvi Theatre.Before Ranbir Kapoor was launched in(2007), the RK flame was nurtured by sisters Karisma and Kareena, daughters of Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Karisma, considered a trailblazer of sorts, made her most successful films in the 90s. Kareena proved her talent post her launch in Refugee in 2000. Ranbir will soon be seen inYRF has previously launched actors like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The studio is known to follow its format of signing a three-film deal with their actors and directors. In his last film, Aditya Chopra himself directed the young stars - Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor. The film did below average business and the banner's last release, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi, didn't perform well at the box office. Apart from launching newcomers Aadar Jain and Anya Singh, the studio is counting on its upcoming big ticket films -, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, andwith Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina again.