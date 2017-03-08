Medium Danger Avalanche Warning For Some Areas In Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir, advising people not to venture into these regions over the next 24 hours.The advisory was issued by the Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).The warning would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 PM today, the SASE advisory said here."Medium danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramula, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Badgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Riasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.The medium danger avalanche warning also exists for avalanche prone slopes of Kullu, Chamba, Lahul & Spiti, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh, the advisory further said.Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Banihal (14 cm), Gulmarg (21 cm), Haddan Taj (35 cm), Neelam (26), Kanzalwan (31) and Pharkian (15 cm), among other areas in J&K.