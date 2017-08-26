Meat Exporter Moin Qureshi Sent To Enforcement Directorate Custody Till August 31

Controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate or ED in connection with a money laundering probe against him and others, was sent to ED custody till August 31 by a Delhi court today.The order was passed by Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj after the ED sought his custody for 14 days to interrogate him. Mr Qureshi was arrested late last night here after he was called for questioning in the case.The meat exporter has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA.Mr Qureshi has been questioned multiple times in the past by the agency which is probing him after it had registered two FIRs under the PMLA. In the latest FIR against him this year, former CBI Director A P Singh has also been named.The earlier PMLA case against Mr Qureshi was booked by the ED in 2015, based on an Income Tax prosecution complaint.The meat exporter is facing investigation by the I-T department and the CBI for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption among others.