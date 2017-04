MCD Election Results 2017: Unstoppable BJP Clinches Third Term In Civic Bodies

The party's decision to promote young blood seems to have worked for the BJP.

Delhi has made its choice. The BJP will rule the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the third consecutive time. The results announced today following high-decibel campaigning by all parties, reports of electronic voting machines being tampered with and an overall voter turnout of 54 per cent on Sunday have crashed Congress' hopes which was aiming for a comeback of sorts. It also means the citizens have rejected Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government in the capital.The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India, too, failed to make a mark in its electoral debut. There were independent candidates and contestants from Janata Dal (United) and Bahujan Samaj Party as well.The party's decision to promote young blood seems to have worked for the BJP which fielded none of its 153 sitting councillors and contested the polls with only fresh faces."We will bring new faces and young talent in the MCD elections. We are preparing a new army for next 10 years," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said before the elections.The erstwhile unified MCD was split into three -- North, East and South -- in 2012 and of the 272 wards, North and South corporations got 104 and East Delhi got 64.While in 2012, the BJP won 138 and the Congress 78, in the 2007 elections to an undivided MCD, the BJP had won 144 wards against the Congress' 59 and the BSP's 12.This was the first civic poll after the 272 civic wards were reshaped based on 2011 Census. The last delimitation exercise was conducted in 2007. Each ward now has an average of 60,000 people with an estimated 40,000 voters.