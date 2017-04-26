MCD Election Results 2017: Five Things The BJP Did To Win Delhi Again

MCD Election Results 2017: The top leadership of the BJP supervised all aspects of the campaign.

New Delhi: The BJP's massive win in the Delhi civic elections today is the result of a strategy prepared with surgical precision and on the scale of a state election. The party needed to re-establish control in the national capital after winning only three seats in the Delhi assembly elections two years ago, with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party sweeping the other 67. The loss to AAP had come only months after the BJP had won all seven parliament seats in Delhi in a Modi wave in the 2014 national election. For the MCD election this year, the party went right back to a campaign built around the popularity of PM Modi. "It's a victory of PM's policies and Amit Shah's planning," said the BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari.