MCD Election Results 2017: Five Things The BJP Did To Win Delhi Again

MCD Election Results 2017: The top leadership of the BJP supervised all aspects of the campaign.
New Delhi: The BJP's massive win in the Delhi civic elections today is the result of a strategy prepared with surgical precision and on the scale of a state election. The party needed to re-establish control in the national capital after winning only three seats in the Delhi assembly elections two years ago, with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party sweeping the other 67. The loss to AAP had come only months after the BJP had won all seven parliament seats in Delhi in a Modi wave in the 2014 national election. For the MCD election this year, the party went right back to a campaign built around the popularity of PM Modi. "It's a victory of PM's policies and Amit Shah's planning," said the BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari.
Here are 5 things the BJP did to win:
Having dominated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for a decade, the BJP sought to eliminate any chance of an anti-incumbency sentiment by sacking almost all sitting councillors. It fielded new faces in 267 of the 272 wards in the three municipalities for which elections were held.
Party chief Amit Shah made it clear that no family members of the sitting councillors would be fielded in their stead either. The BJP also fielded only candidates who belonged to the area in every ward.
The top leadership supervised every part of the election, with Mr Shah holding multiple meetings last month to lay down stringent guidelines. A core team that included union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, Sanjeev Balyan and Vijay Goel was set up to oversee preps for the MCD elections.
Top Delhi Congress leaders like Arvinder Singh Lovely and Barkha Shukla Singh, disgruntled with their party, were inducted by the BJP only days before the MCD elections, denting the rival party, which had hoped to revive itself in Delhi.