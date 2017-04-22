MCD Election 2017: Good People Who Left AAP Will Return: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was confident that "good people" who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to its fold."I always regret when people leave," the Aam Aadmi Party chief told IANS."I have always said that I am always hopeful that good people who left us due to differences ... will return to our fold in the future", added Mr Kejriwal.He declined to take any names, however, in the interview.Among those who left AAP are Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan whose Swaraj India is also fighting Sunday's municipal polls. A handful who quit AAP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.The upcoming civic body election is being seen by many as a test for Mr Kejriwal and his AAP after two years in power. Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken said, "It is a referendum on Kejriwal's politics."Delhi votes for Municipal Corporation or MCD polls on Sunday. The BJP has been in power in the three municipal corporations of Delhi since 2007.(With inputs from IANS)