MBBS Dropout Arrested For Making Fake Papers To Sell Stolen Bikes In Delhi

A 29-year-old MBBS dropout, who allegedly used to prepare fake documents to sell stolen bikes on web portals, has been arrested, police said today.The accused, Sarfaraj Ahmed alias Anand Srivastava alias Amit Ghosh alias Ankit Sharma has sold more than 50 stolen motorcycles on OLX, Quikr, and Click India during the last two years, said DCP (Southwest) Surender Kumar.He had even hired a separate room in Matiala and used it as godown for stolen motorcycles.The accused had gone to Warsaw (Poland) in Europe for his MBBS degree but could not complete the course.In the wake of increasing vehicle thefts, a team was formed that analysed call detail records of several numbers."Several persons were interrogated. During this exercise, the team got to know that a well-qualified youth is also involved in such offences for easy money. On February 18, police learnt that a young boy will come on a stolen motorcycle near MCD Primary School Matiala, Uttam Nagar early in the morning," he said.A trap was laid near the school and a man on a motorcycle was stopped on suspicion and interrogated, said Mr Kumar.Initially, he tried to mislead the team and insisted that he is a highly qualified doctor."Due to his fluent English and elite appearance, the team was a little cautious. However, on searching him, two fake driving licenses (with his photos but different names) and two fake RCs were recovered from his possession," Mr Kumar said.On verification, his motorcycle was also found stolen from Prasad Nagar area.He was arrested and interrogated at length. Several fake number plates, SIM cards, fake IDs, and fake RCs with a laptop and printer have been recovered from him.Eighteen high-end motorcycles and scooties have been recovered so far, Mr Kumar said."During interrogation, he revealed that he is from Raipur (Chhatisgarh) and his father is an accountant in state government.After completing schooling from his state, he went to Warsaw (Poland) in Europe for MBBS degree but could not complete the course," he added.