Mayawati's BSP Releases Fourth List Of Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party today released its fourth list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, scheduled for February 11.Of the 403-consituencies in the state, the BSP has prepared a list comprising of 97 Muslim candidates, 87 Dalits and 106 candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes.A statement from the party further said that contestants for two seats in Sonebhadra district will be finalized after a decision is taken as to whether they are general or reserved for Schedules Tribes.Before releasing the list, BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati chaired a meeting of the party's office bearers, lawmakers and candidates wherein she asked them to work for the BSP's victory in the upcoming UP polls.She further said that voters should not cast their ballot in favour of the Samajwadi Party, which is dealing with a bitter family feud, as doing so would benefit the BJP.Analysts say that Muslim voters, who have traditionally favoured the Samajwadi Party, may look for other alternatives in the current political circumstances. This could benefit the BSP, according to PTI.The Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in five phases between February 11 and March 8.