Mayawati Accuses Prime Minister Modi Government Of 'Blackmailing' Opposition Parties

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of 'politically blackmailing' opposition parties. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the central government is misusing government machinery.Giving examples of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ministers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Mayawati said that the central government is misusing government machinery like the CBI, the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, etc."The NDA government at the Centre is using various tactics to break the unity of the opposition parties and politically blackmail them. It is also openly misusing government machinery like the CBI, Income Tax Department, ED, etc," she said in a statement."Malicious action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ministers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is solid evidence of this. The leaders and supporters of BJP have been given full freedom to indulge in all types of crime, and no noose is tightening on them. This is a matter of worry for the country and democracy," she said.Last Friday, the CBI raided the Patna home and other properties of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav while accusing him and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, of conspiring to acquire three acres of land (now worth more than 90 crores) at a cost of 65 lakhs.The CBI says that the sweetheart deal was delivered by a private firm who Lalu Yadav obliged with lucrative contracts to run hotels owned by the Indian Railways when he was railways minister. The land, now officially owned by Tejashwi Yadav, his siblings and mother, was being constructed as Bihar's largest mall till the central government recently suspended its development.