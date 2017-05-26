Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth To Visit India Today

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his visit to India starting today.Mr Jugnauth will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.The Mauritius premier, who will be in India from May 28, will address a business event and will be felicitated by the India Foundation.This will be Mr Jugnauth's first visit abroad as prime minister after assuming office early this year.The Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) leader will be accompanied by his deputy Ivan Collendavelloo, senior officials including the cabinet secretary and finance secretary of Mauritius.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the island nation in March, 2015, as Chief Guest at the Mauritian National Day celebrations.During his visit, Mr Modi commissioned the OPV Barracuda, built by an Indian shipyard and financed by India, into the Mauritian Coast Guard."The Mauritian PM's forthcoming visit to India is part of our continuing engagement with the Government of Mauritius at the highest level and reflects special ties between our two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.