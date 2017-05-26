Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In India; To Meet PM Modi, President Mukherjee Tomorrow

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth today arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India, during which he will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.Mr Jugnauth held discussions with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.He will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi tomorrow, besides meeting Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.The Mauritian premier will also meet President Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari tomorrow.The Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) leader is accompanied by his deputy Ivan Collendavelloo, and senior officials including the cabinet secretary and finance secretary of Mauritius.This is Mr Jugnauth's first visit abroad as prime minister after assuming office early this year.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the island nation in March, 2015, as Chief Guest at the Mauritian National Day celebrations.During his visit, PM Modi had commissioned the OPV Barracuda, built by an Indian shipyard and financed by India, into the Mauritian Coast Guard."The Mauritian PM's visit to India is part of our continuing engagement with the Government of Mauritius at the highest level and reflects special ties between our two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said yesterday.