Matin Rey Tangu Is Not A Tubelight Like Salman Khan. Seen These Instagram Pics?

Baloo and Mowgli. Timon and Pumba. Woody and Buzz . Laxman and Guo... the beginning of a fun friendship. My Bibing #SalmanKhan and I on the first day on set. #matinreytangu #mytubelightstory

A post shared by Matin Rey Tangu (@matinrey_tangu) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:54am PDT